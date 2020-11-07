The report titled “Logistics Automation Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Logistics Automation market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Logistics Automation industry. Growth of the overall Logistics Automation market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Logistics Automation Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Logistics Automation industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Logistics Automation market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Honeywell Intelligrated

Murata Machinery

Knapp AG

Jungheinrich AG

SSI Schaefer

Mecalux

Vitronic

Beumer Group

Daifuku

Swisslog

Dematic Corp.

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Logistics Automation market is segmented into

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management Based on Application Logistics Automation market is segmented into

Retail

E-commerce

Manufacturing