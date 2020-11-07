The report titled “Stationery Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Stationery market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Stationery industry. Growth of the overall Stationery market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Stationery Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Stationery industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Stationery market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

KOKUYO Co,Ltd

Deli

PILOT CORPORATION

Shachihata

Shanghai M&G Stationery

Pentel

Beifa Group

Lexi Pens

uni Mitsubishi

Shenzhen Comix Group

ITC

Cello Corporate (BIC)

Wenzhou Aihao Pen

Navneet

Snowhite stationery

True Color

Ballarpur Industries

G M Pens International

Guangbo Group. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Stationery market is segmented into

Writing Instrument

Paper Products

Office Stationery

Other Based on Application Stationery market is segmented into

School

Government and Commercial

Home and Hobby