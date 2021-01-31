Retail Bank Loyalty Program Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth| Maritz, FIS Corporate, IBM

Latest released research study on Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of theplayers profiled are Maritz, FIS Corporate, IBM, Aimia, TIBCO Software, Hitachi-solutions, Oracle Corporation, Comarch, Loyalty Lab, Exchange Solutions, Bpm?online & Customer Portfolios.



Loyalty programs have emerged as one of the key marketing tools in the global retail banking industry. Retail banks offer a number of loyalty programs in developed economies, however many of these are commoditized. This has compelled banks to introduce innovative programs in order to remain both competitive and profitable.

There is also an increased pressure on costs due to new regulatory trends in last five years. Loyalty programs are being viewed as an important revenue-driving tool and have been proven to reduce customer acquisition costs. Retail banking in emerging economies is still in its developmental stages, as illustrated by its relatively low loyalty program penetration rates.

Retail banking is a typical mass-market banking industry that lets its customers use local branches of the more widespread commercial banking establishments. Retail banking is also generally known as consumer banking. Its services include mortgages, certificates of deposit (CDs), savings and checking accounts, debit/credit cards, and personal loans. The retail banking sector mainly focuses on catering to the needs of its retail clients.

The global economic slowdown adversely affected the banking industry of key markets across the globe. To improve their financial performance, banks implemented cost-saving initiatives. As part of such initiatives, banks launched loyalty programs through low-cost channels such as mobile platforms and social media sites.

In 2018, the global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market size was 880 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.



On the Basis of Type: , B2C Solutions, B2B Solutions & Corporate

On the Basis of Application: Personal User & Business User

On the Basis of Region: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America







