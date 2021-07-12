Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2024

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market
This report focuses on global and China Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) QYR Global and China market.
The global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Scope and Market Size
Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market is segmented into
Offshore Life Jacket
Near-shore Buoyant Vest
Flotation Aid
Throw Able Device
Others
Segment by Application, the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market is segmented into
Passenger & Aircraft Crew
Commercial Vessel
Government & Military
Water Sporting
Aquaculture Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Share Analysis
Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) business, the date to enter into the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market, Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Mustang Survival
Astral
Survitec Group Limited
The Coleman Company
Kokatat
NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
MTI ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Marine Technology
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
Aqua Lung International
Harmony
JimBuoy
ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR
OÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢Brien
Hansen Protection
Johnson Outdoors
Stormy Lifejackets
Spinlock
SeaSafe Systems
Stearns
Onyx
Stohlquist
Kent Sporting Goods
Phantom Aquatics
Grundens
Promate
LALIZAS
International Safety Product Ltd.
Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd
National Marine Manufacturer Association
Erez Europe
United Moulders Limited
Hutchwilco Ltd.
Marine Rescue Technologies
GALVANISERS INDIA
Supreme In Safety Services
Reasons to Purchase this Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
