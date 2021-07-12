Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2024

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market

The global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Scope and Market Size

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market is segmented into

Offshore Life Jacket

Near-shore Buoyant Vest

Flotation Aid

Throw Able Device

Others

Segment by Application, the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market is segmented into

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Aquaculture Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Share Analysis

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) business, the date to enter into the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market, Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Mustang Survival

Astral

Survitec Group Limited

The Coleman Company

Kokatat

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

MTI ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Marine Technology

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

Aqua Lung International

Harmony

JimBuoy

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR

OÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢Brien

Hansen Protection

Johnson Outdoors

Stormy Lifejackets

Spinlock

SeaSafe Systems

Stearns

Onyx

Stohlquist

Kent Sporting Goods

Phantom Aquatics

Grundens

Promate

LALIZAS

International Safety Product Ltd.

Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd

National Marine Manufacturer Association

Erez Europe

United Moulders Limited

Hutchwilco Ltd.

Marine Rescue Technologies

GALVANISERS INDIA

Supreme In Safety Services

Reasons to Purchase this Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

The Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2020-2025)

3.2.2 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2020-2025)

3.3 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information……